Speed Bills! Legislation Clears Way for 75-MPH Michigan Speed Limit
Michigan governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation allowing the increase of the posted speed limit to 75 mph on certain freeways. Intended for and limited to sections of freeway in rural areas, the increases are contingent on findings of traffic and safety studies conducted by the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation.
