Speed Bills! Legislation Clears Way f...

Speed Bills! Legislation Clears Way for 75-MPH Michigan Speed Limit

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Car and Driver

Michigan governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation allowing the increase of the posted speed limit to 75 mph on certain freeways. Intended for and limited to sections of freeway in rural areas, the increases are contingent on findings of traffic and safety studies conducted by the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Frogface Kate 2,987
Need help with unemployment!!! 6 hr Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 6 hr Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will 6 hr Mrs Kowalski 2
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) 6 hr Mrs Kowalski 4
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 5
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,940 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC