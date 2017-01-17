Snyder defends Medicaid expansion, wants infrastructure fix

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, right, gives a smooch to his wife, Sue, as he enters the House Chambers to deliver his State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Snyder says he will try to persuade Republicans in Congress that the state's Medicaid expansion is a success and a model that can work nationally.

