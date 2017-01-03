Snowmobile Diver Killed In Michigan Race
Tragedy struck on Friday night during a snowmobile race in Mt. Pleasant. Billy-Joe Travis, a 30-year-old Hillman resident, lost control during the race and was hit by two other racers.
