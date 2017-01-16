Shoppera s death raises questions abo...

Shoppera s death raises questions about big-box lots

15 hrs ago

The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case that could expand liability for injuries outside big-box stores. Virginia Rawluszki eventually died from her injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck in the crosswalk of a Menards store in Bay City in 2011.

