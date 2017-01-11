Sheriff: Man killed by co-worker in SW Michigan factory
The Cass County Sheriff says that they were called to Ameri-Kart at 19300 Grange Street Wednesday morning at about 5:30am. Investigators say that the two men were working together at the factory when they got into a fight during a work break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|13 min
|berklee
|3,352
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC