Sheriff: Man killed by co-worker in SW Michigan factory

11 hrs ago

The Cass County Sheriff says that they were called to Ameri-Kart at 19300 Grange Street Wednesday morning at about 5:30am. Investigators say that the two men were working together at the factory when they got into a fight during a work break.

