Sheriff: Boy, 14, rolls car with drunken woman in backseat

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy crashed a car in western Michigan as he drove with an intoxicated woman in the backseat. MLive.com reports the boy was among several people under age 16 who gathered at the woman's home in Mason County's Branch Township.

