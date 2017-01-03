See it: Suv barrels through Michigan restaurant
A sports-utility vehicle plowed through a Michigan family restaurant, coming inches away from hitting a family eating their meals inside. The SUV crashed through the Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant's southwest corner, just narrowly missing a table of three and several other customers, before coming to a stop on the far side of the dining area, Lansing State Journal reported.
