Richland couple wins AARP Michigan Community Service Award

Mary and Scott Aldrich of Richland - dedicated and compassionate volunteers who are active in Senior Services of Southwest Michigan and several other area programs - are the winners of the 2016 Andrus Award for Community Service , AARP's most prestigious volunteer honor. The Andrus Award honors Michiganders who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their senior community members.

