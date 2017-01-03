Research in Michigan prompts changes in cell phone towers
Federal agencies are working to prevent cell phone tower hazards after a study in Michigan found that they were dangerous to birds. The Detroit Free Press reports the Federal Aviation Administration has changed its lighting standards for new communication towers, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently began working to persuade owners and operators of existing towers across Michigan to turn off burning lights or switch to flashing lights.
