Republican senator plans to revise Michigan's 'deeply flawed' failing school law
One Senate Republican says he'll push to revise Michigan's law governing chronically failing schools, saying the measure has "produced more questions than answers and more controversy than solutions." "While created with the best of intentions, this law and its execution have, unfortunately, been deeply flawed -- a direct result of the federal government's failed education policy," said Sen. Phil Pavlov, who chairs the Senate Education Committee.
