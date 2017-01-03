Republican senator plans to revise Mi...

Republican senator plans to revise Michigan's 'deeply flawed' failing school law

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

One Senate Republican says he'll push to revise Michigan's law governing chronically failing schools, saying the measure has "produced more questions than answers and more controversy than solutions." "While created with the best of intentions, this law and its execution have, unfortunately, been deeply flawed -- a direct result of the federal government's failed education policy," said Sen. Phil Pavlov, who chairs the Senate Education Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min Lawrence Wolf 3,221
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC