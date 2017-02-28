RateBeer ranks Bell's top brewer in Michigan, Roak scores new brewer award
It's the fourth year in a row the website, one of the largest online beer resources and references, has given the Kalamazoo brewery the prize. Bell's also earned accolades for its Black Note Stout, which was proclaimed the best beer in the state.
