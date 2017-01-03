Peace, creativity, and motherhood: The best of Michigan Nightlight 2016
Before we launch into another year of stories about the issues, people, and programs that impact Detroit kids, we wanted to revisit the best-read 2016 Michigan Nightlight stories from Model D. strengthening their neighborhoods through art takes a look at how designing t-shirts and beautifying alleyways in southwest Detroit has helped youth deal with conflict, stay on track in school, and better connect to peers and adults who care about neighborhood vitality. A program highlighted in the story, The Alley Project, has given young graffiti artists, once characterized as delinquents, an outlet to paint and a platform to be celebrated as artists.
