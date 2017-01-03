Patrick Miles Jr., West Michigan's fi...

Patrick Miles Jr., West Michigan's first black U.S. Attorney, to leave office with President Obama

Patrick Miles Jr., an Ottawa Hills graduate and first black U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, on Thursday announced his resignation, coinciding with President Barack Obama's departure from office. "I am extremely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to serve the public in this capacity over the past 4 1/2 years," Miles said in a statement.

