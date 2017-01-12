Parts of Michigan get $1.3M to help end youth homelessness
The funding is part of $33 million being awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to support a coordinated response to the problem. The program was developed with youth in mind, relying on recommendations provided by young people who had experienced homelessness.
