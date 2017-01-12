Parts of Michigan get $1.3M to help e...

Parts of Michigan get $1.3M to help end youth homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The funding is part of $33 million being awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to support a coordinated response to the problem. The program was developed with youth in mind, relying on recommendations provided by young people who had experienced homelessness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 18 min Le Jimbo 3,530
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Mon Canada 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan 14 Martin 818
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,006 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC