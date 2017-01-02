Pa. Likely to Lose Congressional Seat...

Pa. Likely to Lose Congressional Seat in 2020

Read more: Phillymag.com

The report from Election Data Services , a Virginia-based political consulting firm, said Pennsylvania is one of nine states that could lose a congressional seat because of population loss. The 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are apportioned every 10 years, following the decennial census.

