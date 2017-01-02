Pa. Likely to Lose Congressional Seat in 2020
The report from Election Data Services , a Virginia-based political consulting firm, said Pennsylvania is one of nine states that could lose a congressional seat because of population loss. The 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are apportioned every 10 years, following the decennial census.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|Guest
|2,831
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|David Vaughan
|2
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC