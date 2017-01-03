P.J. Fleck says he feels 'mixed emoti...

P.J. Fleck says he feels 'mixed emotions' about decision to leave Western Michigan

P.J. Fleck stated it was time to "start a new chapter" in his family's journey after announcing his departure from Western Michigan University for the head coaching job at Minnesota. Fleck released a statement that was posted on WWMT on Friday that talked of his love for Kalamazoo and the difficult decision it was to move on.

