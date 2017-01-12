Once mighty Michigan Congressional de...

Once mighty Michigan Congressional delegation looks to rebuild influence in D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

We used to be a pretty big deal in Congress but, now, Michigan's House delegation is in a re-building season. A new session of Congress has been sworn in in D.C. and for the first time in generations none of our Michigan Representatives are committee chairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 25 min Flower5115 3,527
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... 21 hr Canada 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan 14 Martin 818
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC