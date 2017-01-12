Once mighty Michigan Congressional delegation looks to rebuild influence in D.C.
We used to be a pretty big deal in Congress but, now, Michigan's House delegation is in a re-building season. A new session of Congress has been sworn in in D.C. and for the first time in generations none of our Michigan Representatives are committee chairs.
