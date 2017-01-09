Oldest Theater in Michigan Gets Ready...

Oldest Theater in Michigan Gets Ready for Ambitious 2017 Season

A mix of one-night concerts, new Broadway musicals and classic favorites will be on the menu when the Croswell Opera House in Adrian, Michigan, reopens in May after several months of being closed for renovations. The Croswell, which opened in 1866, is the oldest theater in Michigan.

