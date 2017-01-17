Northern Michigan University football player found dead in dorm
A Lapeer native and Northern Michigan University football player died Tuesday morning in his residence hall room, according to a WLUC-TV6 report . The death of 20-year-old sophomore Anthony Herbert was confirmed to the Northern Michigan TV station by NMU President Fritz Erickson.
