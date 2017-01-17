Northern Michigan University football...

Northern Michigan University football player found dead in dorm

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A Lapeer native and Northern Michigan University football player died Tuesday morning in his residence hall room, according to a WLUC-TV6 report . The death of 20-year-old sophomore Anthony Herbert was confirmed to the Northern Michigan TV station by NMU President Fritz Erickson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 hr berklee 3,578
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Mon Canada 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan 14 Martin 818
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,807 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC