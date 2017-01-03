News 9 mins ago 10:35 a.m.Ford cancel...

News 9 mins ago 10:35 a.m.Ford cancels plans to build plant in Mexico, will invest $700M in Michigan

Ford is investing $700 million to expand its Flat Rock assembly plant and hiring 700 new workers to build self-driving and electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental already produced at the Downriver site. The automaker is canceling plans for a new $1.6 billion plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, but confirmed that the next-generation of its Focus compact will be produced at its Hermosillo, Mexico factory.

