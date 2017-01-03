New Michigan speed limit is fastest i...

New Michigan speed limit is fastest in Great Lakes region

A new law that will raise speed limits on some Michigan freeways to 75 mph makes the state the speediest around -- at least among Great Lakes states. Under bills signed by Gov. Rick Snyder on Jan. 5, the state will raise speed limits to 75 mph on 600 miles of rural limited access freeways after safety and engineering studies are completed.

