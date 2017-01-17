Nation-Now 49 mins ago 8:22 p.m.DeVos outlines vision for U.S. Department of Education
Betsy DeVos, a Michigan advocate for school choice and vouchers and President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary, vowed Tuesday to protect any schools public, private or otherwise as long as they are working for students and parents and serving their needs. Facing Democrats who questioned DeVos' support of school choice and what it may mean for public schools, DeVos said she supports "any great school" including public schools and those beyond what "the system thinks is best for kids to what moms and dads want, expect and deserve."
