Mitchell, Mavunga lift No. 11 Ohio St...

Mitchell, Mavunga lift No. 11 Ohio State women past Michigan

16 hrs ago

Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Stephanie Mavunga helped control the inside and No. 11 Ohio State survived a record-breaking day by Michigan's Katelynn Flaherty for a 96-87 victory on Saturday.

