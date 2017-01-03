Mitchell, Mavunga lift No. 11 Ohio State women past Michigan
Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Stephanie Mavunga helped control the inside and No. 11 Ohio State survived a record-breaking day by Michigan's Katelynn Flaherty for a 96-87 victory on Saturday.
