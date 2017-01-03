Michigan's Jabrill Peppers declares f...

Michigan's Jabrill Peppers declares for the NFL draft

2 hrs ago

The 2016 Big Ten defensive player of the year and Heisman Trophy finalist says he's turning pro and declaring for the 2017 NFL draft after three years in Ann Arbor. "It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," Peppers told SI.

