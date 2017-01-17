Michigan's best places to raise a family
WalletHub.com crunched numbers for 104 Michigan cities and ranked them by 21 metrics that determine whether a community is a great place to raise a family. Family Life and Fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|3,606
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|17 hr
|Digger
|99
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|22 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Wed
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Tue
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC