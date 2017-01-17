Michigan's best places to raise a family

Michigan's best places to raise a family

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

WalletHub.com crunched numbers for 104 Michigan cities and ranked them by 21 metrics that determine whether a community is a great place to raise a family. Family Life and Fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Trump your President 3,606
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) 17 hr Digger 99
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... 22 hr Go Blue Forever 5
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Wed LookatCranberry 8
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Tue Faith Michigan 819
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,712 • Total comments across all topics: 278,047,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC