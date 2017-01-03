Michigan's Battle of the Buildings Monday, January 9
The 2017 Michigan Battle of the Buildings is underway and it is designed to encourage and recognize energy efficient practices among building owners and operators. Hosted by the U.S. Green Buildings Council, West Michigan Chapter , it's the only competition of it's kind and there is no cost to participate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
