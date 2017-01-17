Michigan's attorney general sides with Flint pastors in lawsuit over water delivery
Attorney General Bill Schuette says the state should have to deliver water to every household in Flint that doesn't have water filters properly installed. That position puts him at odds with Governor Rick Snyder's administration, which is trying to have a court order requiring the deliveries dismissed.
