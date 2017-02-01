Michigan Woman Looking For Kidney Match [VIDEO]
Juliana Abel is a strong young woman, but she will be much stronger with a new kidney. The 22-year-old Freeland resident is calling on the public to hopefully find a match .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|34 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|7 hr
|Faith
|2
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|13 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC