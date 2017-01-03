Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star WR Oliver Martin to visit
The recruitment of Oliver Martin has been a long and quiet ride. Michigan State recruiting looked to be in a good spot at one point in time, but the four-star wide out kept his options open and schools like Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa and Oregon snuck in.
