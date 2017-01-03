Michigan signees Jordan Poole, Eli Br...

Michigan signees Jordan Poole, Eli Brooks, Isaiah Livers nominated for McDonald's All-American game

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The next cut will be a bit harder. The rosters will be cut to 24 senior players on Sunday, forming the teams for the 40th annual McDonald's All-American game on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 4 min berklee 3,223
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,899

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC