Michigan resident held for nearly three hours at DTW. Officials seemed to have "no clear guidance"
Protesters inside the McNamara Terminal at the Detroit Metro Airport. Thousands gathered there on Sunday to oppose President Trump's executive order on immigration.
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|34 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|7 hr
|Faith
|2
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|13 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
