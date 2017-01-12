Michigan RB commit Kurt Taylor Jr. offered by Michigan State, will probably visit
However, he now has an offer from a bitter rival of the Wolverines. Taylor, a three-star running back from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., received an offer from Michigan State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 min
|Le Jimbo
|3,516
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|19 hr
|Martin
|818
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC