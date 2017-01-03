Michigan pilot rescued from lake afte...

Michigan pilot rescued from lake after breaking through ice

Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Kent County sheriff's officials say the American Legend AL3C aircraft piloted by 59-year-old James Bakeman of Grand Rapids fell into Murray Lake Saturday afternoon just before taking off. Bakeman, who wasn't hurt, was able to exit the plane as it submerged.

