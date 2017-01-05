Michigan partly covers Flint water bills another 3 months
Flint residents and businesses will continue qualifying for state-funded credits on their water bills under a budget measure enacted in mid-December. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said this week that the water relief program will continue as long as Flint has a 70 percent collection rate on water and sewer bills.
