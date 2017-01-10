Michigan man furious after getting ti...

Michigan man furious after getting ticket for warming up car in driveway

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

A Michigan man is furious with a local officer who he says gave him a ticket for warming up his car in his driveway. According to our media partners at Mlive.com , Nick Taylor, of Roseville, started his car in an attempt to warm it up on Monday, Jan. 2. He then returned to his house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min President Donald ... 3,171
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,149 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC