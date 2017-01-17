Michigan Legislature Repeals Preferential Hiring Requirement for Special Education Personnel
On January 3, 2017, Governor Snyder signed into law Public Act 429, which is to take immediate effect. This Act repeals a somewhat obscure provision of the Michigan Revised School Code.
