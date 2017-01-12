Michigan income tax would be phased out under first 2017 House bill
During the first day of the Michigan House's new session, amid the ceremonial swearing in of representives, a bill was introduced a bill to reduce and eventually eliminate the state's personal income tax. "This is simply the right thing to do for Michigan's families," said Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 min
|berklee
|3,470
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC