Michigan income tax would be phased out under first 2017 House bill

During the first day of the Michigan House's new session, amid the ceremonial swearing in of representives, a bill was introduced a bill to reduce and eventually eliminate the state's personal income tax. "This is simply the right thing to do for Michigan's families," said Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, in a press release.

