Michigan holds on for 91-85 win

17 hrs ago

Derrick Walton scored 16 of his 20 points in the final 7:25, and Michigan held on for a much-needed victory Saturday, 91-85 over Nebraska. The Wolverines again faced an opponent that shot terrifically from 3-point range.

