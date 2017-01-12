Michigan holds on for 91-85 win
Derrick Walton scored 16 of his 20 points in the final 7:25, and Michigan held on for a much-needed victory Saturday, 91-85 over Nebraska. The Wolverines again faced an opponent that shot terrifically from 3-point range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|20 min
|TheCanadianDuck
|3,518
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|22 hr
|Martin
|818
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC