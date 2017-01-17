Michigan governor gives State of the State address

Gov. Rick Snyder today touted the state's Medicaid expansion and called for addressing Michigan's aging infrastructure over the next several decades, citing the Flint water crisis that has roiled his administration and a football field-sized sinkhole that formed recently in suburban Detroit. In his seventh annual State of the State address to lawmakers, the second-term Republican said "we hope for the best" as the GOP-led Congress considers ending expanded Medicaid under the federal health care law, "but we can't count on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.