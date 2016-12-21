Michigan Football Recruiting: National Signing Day Wish List a Month Out
Following Michigan's last-minute 33-32 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl, Jim Harbaugh and the coaching staff turned their full attention to closing out the 2017 recruiting cycle strong. The Wolverines currently sit at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|sandra
|2,873
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 1
|David Vaughan
|2
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC