Michigan comes back to beat PSU at Crisler Arena
Derrick Walton scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and Michigan stormed back from a 14-point deficit to beat Penn State 72-69 on Wednesday night. The Wolverines trailed 54-40 with 12:41 remaining, but Walton helped Michigan snap out of its funk, and there was enough time left to overtake the Nittany Lions .
