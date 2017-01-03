Michigan comes back to beat PSU at Cr...

Michigan comes back to beat PSU at Crisler Arena

Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Derrick Walton scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and Michigan stormed back from a 14-point deficit to beat Penn State 72-69 on Wednesday night. The Wolverines trailed 54-40 with 12:41 remaining, but Walton helped Michigan snap out of its funk, and there was enough time left to overtake the Nittany Lions .

