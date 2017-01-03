Michigan celebrates 180th birthday wi...

Michigan celebrates 180th birthday with Statehood Day at the Michigan History Center Jan. 28

Join the Michigan History Center in Lansing Saturday, Jan. 28, to celebrate 180 years of rich and diverse Michigan history. Special guests and staff will commemorate the people who created our state, including First peoples, statesmen and eager citizens.

