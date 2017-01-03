Michigan automotive leaders 'don't want a war' with Trump
While much uncertainty over policy direction remains a week ahead of the inauguration, some of Michigan's leaders in Congress said it is clear that the state's top goal needs to be retaining its place as the nation's automotive leader. "Donald Trump has shown that he's focused on the industry through his Tweets," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell.
