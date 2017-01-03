Michigan Abolishes Dower Rights Pendi...

Michigan Abolishes Dower Rights Pending Governor Signature

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The Michigan Legislature addressed lack of clarity in dower rights caused by the United States Supreme Court's recognition of same sex marriage by eliminating it altogether. Generally speaking, dower rights allow a widow to use her late husband's property during her lifetime to support herself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 8 min True Judgment 2,915
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) 3 hr Go Blue Forever 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 16 hr Joe 5
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 5
Need help with unemployment!!! Dec 24 Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Dec 23 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC