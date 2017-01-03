Michigan Abolishes Dower Rights Pending Governor Signature
The Michigan Legislature addressed lack of clarity in dower rights caused by the United States Supreme Court's recognition of same sex marriage by eliminating it altogether. Generally speaking, dower rights allow a widow to use her late husband's property during her lifetime to support herself.
