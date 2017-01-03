Michigan 2017 Fishing Season on Black Lake to Begin Feb. 4
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that the 2017 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The 2017 total recreational harvest limit for Black Lake is seven lake sturgeon. However, to reduce the chance of exceeding the harvest limit, officials will close the season when one of two scenarios occurs: Once the sixth fish is harvested, or if five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 hr
|Crossroads50
|2,879
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|7 hr
|Joe
|5
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 1
|David Vaughan
|2
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC