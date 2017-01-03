Michigan 2017 Fishing Season on Black Lake to Begin Feb. 4

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that the 2017 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The 2017 total recreational harvest limit for Black Lake is seven lake sturgeon. However, to reduce the chance of exceeding the harvest limit, officials will close the season when one of two scenarios occurs: Once the sixth fish is harvested, or if five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

