Michigan 2017 Fishing Season on Black...

Michigan 2017 Fishing Season on Black Lake to Begin Feb. 4

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that the 2017 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The 2017 total recreational harvest limit for Black Lake is seven lake sturgeon. However, to reduce the chance of exceeding the harvest limit, officials will close the season when one of two scenarios occurs: Once the sixth fish is harvested, or if five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 hr Crossroads50 2,879
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 7 hr Joe 5
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 1 David Vaughan 2
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 5
Need help with unemployment!!! Dec 24 Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Dec 23 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,667

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC