Meet Michigan's new state lawmakers
It's back to the Michigan House again for Rep. Bettie Cook Scott, who served as a representative from 2006 to 2010 before quitting to run for the Senate and losing that race. According to a profile from capitol newsletter MIRS News, she retired from the Detroit Police Department as a sergeant.
