Mark Shields: For Republicans, 2017 Is the Year of Living Nervously

Outspent by nearly a 2-to-1 ratio by Hillary Clinton and conspicuously not endorsed by the two most recent Republican presidents or the two most recent Republican presidential nominees, Donald Trump was still able to capture six states Democrat Barack Obama had twice carried - Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - and the White House. But this was only, we recall, after Trump had single-handedly organized a hostile takeover of the Republican Party , which, less than a year previously, had generally stood for free markets, free trade, cutting spending on Social Security and Medicare , reforming the nation's immigration system, and an activist, often hawkish, foreign policy.

