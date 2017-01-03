Mark Shields: For Republicans, 2017 I...

Mark Shields: For Republicans, 2017 Is the Year of Living Nervously

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Outspent by nearly a 2-to-1 ratio by Hillary Clinton and conspicuously not endorsed by the two most recent Republican presidents or the two most recent Republican presidential nominees, Donald Trump was still able to capture six states Democrat Barack Obama had twice carried - Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - and the White House. But this was only, we recall, after Trump had single-handedly organized a hostile takeover of the Republican Party , which, less than a year previously, had generally stood for free markets, free trade, cutting spending on Social Security and Medicare , reforming the nation's immigration system, and an activist, often hawkish, foreign policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 11 min Trump your President 3,072
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Sat Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Fri Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,837 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,146

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC