Manhunt in Turkey after New Year's nightclub shooting

In this image taken from video a body is seen on the street outside a nightclub in Istanbul Turkey Sunday Jan. 1, 2017 An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding tens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.