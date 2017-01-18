Manhunt in Turkey after New Year's ni...

Manhunt in Turkey after New Year's nightclub shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

In this image taken from video a body is seen on the street outside a nightclub in Istanbul Turkey Sunday Jan. 1, 2017 An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding tens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr berklee 2,797
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) 10 hr David Vaughan 2
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Sat Wu Nanjing China 5
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Dec 29 Crystal Vision 3
Need help with unemployment!!! Dec 24 Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Dec 23 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,889 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,498

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC