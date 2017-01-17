Kildee: More must be done for Flint T...

Kildee: More must be done for Flint Thursday, January 19

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

"He acknoledged sorry, and fix it," Kildee said. "So far, the only thing that he can say is that he's sorry."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 21 min TRUMP LIES HE LIES 3,633
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Wed Digger 99
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Wed Go Blue Forever 5
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Wed LookatCranberry 8
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Tue Faith Michigan 819
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,739 • Total comments across all topics: 278,058,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC