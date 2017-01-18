Kalamazoo's New Years babies Monday, January 2KALAMAZOO (WKZO-AM) --...
The first babies born at the two birthing centers in Kalamazoo in 2017 arrived in the first hour, and may have been the first born in West Michigan. The first born at Borgess Maternity was born to Gwendolyn and Craig Jackson.
